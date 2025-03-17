Invincible Season 3 Finale’s Walking Dead Reference: Mark Vs. Conquest As A Meta Rematch Of Glenn Vs. Negan

The Invincible Season 3 finale, titled ‘I Thought You’d Never Shut Up,’ features a notable reference to The Walking Dead by bringing together actors Steven Yeun and Jeffrey Dean Morgan for a brutal head-to-head battle.

This fight between Mark Grayson and Conquest mirrors their previous encounter in The Walking Dead, where Morgan’s character, Negan, famously killed Yeun’s character, Glenn Rhee. The casting choice creates an unspoken rematch between the two, offering longtime fans a moment of poetic justice.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan voices Conquest in Invincible Season 3, a ruthless Viltrumite who engages in an extended and violent battle with Mark. Throughout the episode, the fight depicts Conquest’s overwhelming power, with Mark struggling to survive against an opponent far more experienced and sadistic.

Conquest’s brutality is reminiscent of Negan’s actions in The Walking Dead, making the connection between the two characters even more striking. Robert Kirkman, the creator of both Invincible and The Walking Dead, acknowledged the significance of this casting.

Speaking with Variety, he explained that while the meta aspect of a rematch was a fun coincidence, Morgan was chosen for his ability to bring depth to a terrifying villain. Kirkman stated, “I didn’t hesitate just because there is the meta of it all like, ‘Oh, it’s the rematch between Glenn and Negan, and now Glenn gets to win.’”

He emphasized that Morgan’s portrayal of Conquest enhanced the episode rather than distracting from it. During their final battle of Invincible Season 3, Mark eventually gains the upper hand, using his own head to repeatedly strike Conquest until his face is unrecognizable.

This reversal of roles from The Walking Dead gives Yeun’s character the victory this time, making the moment especially satisfying for fans of both series. However, Conquest’s survival ensures the character remains a looming threat in future seasons.

While the reference to The Walking Dead adds an extra layer of meaning for longtime viewers, it does not overshadow Invincible’s story. The focus continues to remain on Mark’s growth as a hero and his struggle against overwhelming odds.

