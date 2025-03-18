Invincible Season 3 Episode 9: Why There Is No New Episode This Week? Find HERE

After last week’s intense episode of Invincible, fans were left with plenty of questions. The latest installment saw Mark Grayson battle Conquest, Atom Eve defy death, and the shocking return of Damien Darkblood. With the Sequids hiding underground and a major cliffhanger involving Darkblood’s mysterious plan in Hell, many viewers were eager to see what happens next.

However, those expecting Episode 9 this week might be in for a surprise. Invincible Season 3 has already concluded with Episode 8. Since the show’s debut, each season has followed an eight-episode format, so this isn’t an unexpected decision. But with such a dramatic ending, it’s understandable why fans assumed the story would continue immediately.

Fortunately, Invincible Season 4 is already in the works. In an interview with Variety, series creator Robert Kirkman shared that the new season is expected to arrive in early 2026. “I’ll say vaguely the same timeline. I don’t know the quarter or month. That’s something that the team at Amazon strategically figures out,” he explained. He also credited Amazon’s support for helping Skybound work ahead and maintain a steady release schedule, as reported by Variety.

With the next season still a year away, fans looking for more Invincible content can turn to the original comics, which hint at what’s ahead—including the fate of Conquest, Mark’s strange injury, and the looming arrival of Thragg. There are also plenty of other mysteries waiting to unfold, including the future of characters like Powerplex, Oliver, and Darkwing II.

Advertisement

In addition, Kirkman recently spoke about why Spawn couldn’t appear in Invincible War and why a Rex Splode special isn’t happening anytime soon. He also gave an update on the highly anticipated Invincible video game