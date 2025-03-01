Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123: Meireki To Show Its True Form; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kaiju No. 8 chapter started with Meireki Era Mega Monster emerging unharmed from Kafka’s previous strike. Kafka acknowledged its increased power due to absorbing No. 9 and stated that stopping it was crucial to prevent catastrophe.

He powered up and attacked again, dominating early on until Meireki countered by hurling him away with its tail. The Kaiju then unleashed Kaiju No. 2’s beam attack, which Kafka deflected. As Meireki prepared a barrage, Kafka took to the sky, dodging all but one blast.

Despite landing heavy blows, he suddenly stopped, announcing Meireki’s true form was emerging. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123 will likely begin with Meireki completing this transformation. While it may resemble what Kafka saw in his vision, it could also be an entirely new form due to its control over No. 9.

The transformation sequence may provide critical background information about Meireki’s origins or abilities. Kafka is expected to find himself struggling against this new form, leading to a potential turning point in the battle. The chapter may conclude with Reno Ichikawa arriving to assist.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123 is set to release on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. Most international fans can expect it to be available on Thursday, March 13, at around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. Keep in mind that release times vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123 on official platforms like Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MangaPlus, or the Shonen Jump+ app post-release. Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters. Alternatively, the Shonen Jump+ app offers complete series access through a subscription service.

