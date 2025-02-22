Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 Delayed: Check Out The New Release Date, What To Expect And More Here

The last Kaiju No. 8 chapter saw Kafka finish transforming and begin his battle against the Meireki Era Mega Monster. The form was determined to have waveforms that were neither human nor Kaiju, labeling them an unidentifiable form with immeasurable fortitude. Kafka then blew Meireki away with a powerful punch.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 will likely begin with Kafka acknowledging his immense strength while advancing toward Meireki’s location. He may hear a roar or see a rubble shift before an attack comes his way, which he should easily counter while remarking on Meireki’s lack of power.

Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro, Soshiro Hoshina, and Gen Narumi should regroup, with the former two carrying Narumi despite his initial resistance. The focus should then return to Kafka as Meireki recovers from the previous blow.

The kaiju will likely alter its attack strategy in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122, initially catching Kafka off guard. However, Kafka should quickly adapt, realizing that Meireki is using misdirection. The kaiju may attempt a secondary strike, which will either fail to harm Kafka or be intercepted due to Kafka recognizing the feint.

Meireki may then initiate its transformation, creating an obstacle to prevent interference. As Kafka assesses the situation, the perspective should shift to Reno Ichikawa, who will likely be desperately hoping Kafka does not exceed his limits before he arrives.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122, originally scheduled to release on February 14, will now be out on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 12 am JST, as confirmed by the MANGAPlus website. Keep in mind that the release time may differ based on region and time zone.

Fans can access Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 through official platforms like Viz Media's website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access to the first and most recent three chapters, while a paid subscription is required on Shonen Jump+ for full access to the series.

