Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Naori managed to secure the clubroom in the last episode of Love Is Indivisible By Twins, while Jun made a heartfelt confession regarding his feelings for both Naori and Rumi. Despite things seeming to improve, there’s a high likelihood of new complications arising in Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 12, so don’t miss it.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know, including the release date, what we predict will happen next, where to stream the episode, and a recap of the previous installment as well.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 12 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. Please note that the exact release time may vary based on your region and time zone. In Japan, the episode will debut on AT-X, followed by broadcasts on KBS, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Nippon TV.

Additionally, the episode will be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel. For international viewers, Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 12 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 12

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 12 will see Jun facing the challenging situation of staying the night with Naori. As Jun is still grappling with his feelings for both Naori and Rumi, this unexpected request complicates the time he requested from Rumi to make his decision.

Naori's bold behavior aligns with her character, but it places Jun in an increasingly difficult position as she pushes the boundaries by invading his space in the bathroom and bedroom. Whether Jun accommodates Naori in Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 12 and how this impacts his already strained relationships with both her and Rumi remains to be seen.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 11 recap

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 11, titled ‘I'm Happy Just Knowing You Care,’ Jun, urged by Naori, checks on Rumi. Meanwhile, Rumi asks Mizuma if there's a chance of rekindling things with Mai, but Mizuma expresses his lack of romantic interest in her.

In a separate scene, Maple, impressed by Naori's intellect, engages in a conversation and offers her the clubroom. Later, at a park, Mizuma encourages Jun to be honest with Rumi. Jun admits he loves both Rumi and Naori, asking Rumi for more time to make a choice, which frustrates Mizuma.

Rumi defends Jun, saying he’s always been supportive. Later, Jun and Rumi have dinner together, and they later learn that Naori is planning a sleepover with Amamiya. This causes Jun to feel disappointed as he wants to talk to Naori.

Upon returning home, Jun finds Naori waiting. Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 11 ends as she asks to stay the night, revealing she had planned everything in advance to avoid any trouble.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.