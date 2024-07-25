My Hero Academia Chapter 429: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 continues its emotional farewell to the series with the epilogue. In the last chapter, Class 2-A's members met their juniors, with surprising fanfare for Deku and his classmates. Meanwhile, Uraraka was revealed to have some problems of her own, seemingly related to Himiko Toga.

With anticipation building for My Hero Academia Chapter 429, these interactions stress that the series' end is near as the many plotlines are slowly wrapped up. Don’t miss the second-last chapter of the manga, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

My Hero Academia Chapter 429: Release date and where to read

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 is scheduled for release on Monday, June 29, 2024, at 12 am JST, as announced by MANGAPlus. For international readers, the chapter will be accessible on Sunday, June 28, around 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET / 3:00 am GMT, although release times might differ depending on your location.

Fans can find My Hero Academia Chapter 429 on the official MANGAPlus platform immediately upon release, free of charge. Alternatively, fans can enjoy it through official channels like Viz Media's website and the Shonen Jump+ mobile app.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Chapter 429

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 will likely see Deku try to comfort Ochako, likely relating to Ochako due to his own feelings about his inability to save Tomura Shigaraki. A flashback may show the aftermath of Ochako and Toga's battle, revealing Toga's ultimate fate.

Fans will then see Ochako explain her emotional pain from failing to save Toga in My Hero Academia Chapter 429. Deku will then offer comfort and insight, and while fans hope this chapter may see a confession or expression of love between the two, it remains to be seen whether this will occur.

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 recap

My Hero Academia Chapter 428, titled A Girl Who Loves Smiles, opens with the first-year students apologizing to Shoto Todoroki and Katsuki Bakugo for crowding them. They express how inspired they are by their seniors, particularly from events like the sports festival and the war.

Tenya Iida reprimands the first-years, reminding them that Shoto and Katsuki are still recovering from their battles. Hitoshi Shinso assumed Bakugo would enjoy the attention, but Hanta Sero notes that even Bakugo gets flustered by such crowds. Izuku Midoriya mentions that girls have typically kept their distance from Bakugo, so he isn't used to this kind of attention.

Kaminari and Mineta express jealousy over their popularity. A first-year boy approaches Deku in My Hero Academia Chapter 428, saying that seeing him fight gave them the courage to step up and contribute. This leaves Deku feeling awkward, recalling Spinner's face and the pain associated with it. Ochako Uraraka watches with a blank expression, feeling an ache in her chest.

In the staff room, Present Mic informs that the media wants to interview Class A again, but Eraser Head denies the request, prioritizing the wishes of students who prefer privacy. Class 2-A then joins Fat Gum, Suneater, and Best Jeanist in a reconstruction area. Bakugo notices Edgeshot, still in his thread form but with little hands, and asks if he will ever return to normal.

Edgeshot confidently replies that he intends to seize the day and become better, which makes Bakugo smile in My Hero Academia Chapter 428. During lunch, civilians provide food for the students. One man mentions his property was destroyed in the battle, prompting Deku to apologize.

The civilian reassures him, explaining that seeing the heroes fight motivated them to take action themselves. Cementoss arrives with the first-years, who insist on apologizing for their earlier behavior and offer to help with the reconstruction. A civilian observes how good efforts inspire more good efforts.

Ochako tries to maintain a cheerful facade while eating onigiri, but Deku and Tsuyu notice her distress in My Hero Academia Chapter 428. That night, with dormitory requirements eased, Tsuyu reveals that Ochako decided to go home but has been ignoring messages.

Ochako is shown on a mountainside, reflecting on how the battle's end wasn't captured on camera. She is glad the city is recovering but struggles with memories of Himiko Toga’s tears. My Hero Academia Chapter 428 ends as she breaks down, and Deku arrives, calling out to her.

