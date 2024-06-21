My Hero Academia Chapter 426 Predictions: Who Is The Mysterious Man? Speculations And Possible Spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 has fans keenly awaiting its release, especially with the series continuing with its extended epilogue. Initially, there were concerns that the story would conclude with the end of the war, but creator Kohei Horikoshi has assured fans that many plot threads still need to be resolved.

With the focus now on the new generation of heroes, My Hero Academia Chapter 426 promises to have more loose ends tied up. However, fans will need to be patient, as the series is on a three-week hiatus, likely due to Horikoshi's health. This break offers a perfect opportunity for fans to theorize about the upcoming chapter’s plotline. Here’s what we predict could happen in the next chapter.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8: Todoroki Brothers to Face Off; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 will feature Class 2-A’s new mission

Following the events of Chapter 425, fans can expect the start of Class 2-A's country-wide patrol in My Hero Academia Chapter 426. This new mission likely involves protecting citizens from the ongoing chaos and aiding the nation’s restoration efforts. This focus will provide a broader perspective on the world outside the U.A. and the challenges that lie ahead.

With Aizawa continuing as their homeroom teacher, the students will likely face real-world challenges that test their skills and teamwork. My Hero Academia Chapter 426 may also have some panels depicting their encounters with villains in a society post-All For One.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia: Dabi's Back Story Explained In Anime; Deets Inside

My Hero Academia Chapter 426: The mysterious man's identity revealed

One of the most intriguing aspects left unresolved in Chapter 425 is the identity of the mysterious man seen wandering the devastated streets. This character, appearing injured and emotionally overwhelmed, has sparked significant speculation among fans and is expected to have his identity revealed in My Hero Academia Chapter 426.

Some theories suggest that he might be Shigaraki, surviving the aftermath and dealing with immense guilt. Others believe he could be Shirakumo, also known as Kurogiri, having regained his true form. There’s also the possibility that he is a random prison escapee, given that he was trying to cut the restraints on his mouth.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4 And My Hero Academia Are Two Superhero Features You Need To Watch Right Now; Here's Why

My Hero Academia Chapter 426: Dabi and Endeavor

The Todoroki family drama is set to continue in My Hero Academia Chapter 426. The previous chapter confirmed Endeavor's survival and hinted at Dabi's (Toya Todoroki) recovery condition. My Hero Academia Chapter 426 may see some flashbacks explaining this or revealing what the Todoroki family did after the final war and how they have been trying to mend their fractured relationships.

Advertisement

Endeavor, now injured and possibly unable to continue as a pro-hero, will have to deal with his past actions and seek redemption. My Hero Academia Chapter 426 could explore his interactions with his children and how they cope with their family's complicated history.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Enters Dabi's Origin Storyline; All You Need To Know About It

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 may bring back the cheerful atmosphere

Despite its’ heavy theme, My Hero Academia often balances itself with light-hearted moments sprinkled into the story. My Hero Academia Chapter 426 is expected to include such moments, likely with interactions among the students as they display their more relaxed and playful sides.

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 promises to be another chapter full of closure for fans as the series wraps up its many loose ends, and fans can look forward to a compelling epilogue to the series.

For more updates on the My Hero Academia manga, stick with us here on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8: Shoto To Reveal His Ultimate Move; Spoilers From The Manga