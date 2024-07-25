My Hero Academia Chapter 429 SPOILERS Out: Class 2-A Throws Party As Mystery Character’s Identity Is Revealed

The next chapter of My Hero Academia will be the penultimate chapter of the series, and fans cannot wait to read it after the last chapter hinted at Himiko Toga’s fate after her battle with Ochako Uraraka.

For fans unable to wait for the chapter’s release and want a glimpse into what lies ahead for our heroes, keep reading to find out everything we’ve gleaned from the My Hero Academia Chapter 429 spoilers out online.

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 spoilers

According to the My Hero Academia Chapter 429 leaks that have been released online, the chapter will be titled I Am Here. The chapter opens with a narration from the mysterious character, recounting his traumatic childhood. He explains that after his quirk, a mutation, was discovered, his family initially treated him well.

However, they soon locked him in an underground room, where he spent years in isolation, his mouth tied up, crying in fear. One day, his family threw him some bread and left, shouting that the country was doomed. They never returned. Eventually, an explosion destroyed part of the underground room, allowing him to escape.

The sunlight hurt his eyes after so many years in darkness, and he felt lost and alone, wondering why people outside were smiling and working together. The My Hero Academia Chapter 429 spoilers then shift to Uraraka, who is haunted by Toga's final words. She reflects on how she is only alive because of Himiko's sacrifice and starts to cry.

Deku arrives and finds her, using One For All to locate her. Uraraka tries to hide her tears and asks how he found her. Deku explains that he knew she would be in the place where they had their previous talk. He comments on her unusual behavior, noting that she has always prioritized others over herself, even during the entrance exam.

Deku reminds Uraraka how she has always saved him, like with Blackwhip and during the dark hero arc. He tells her that she is his hero and that he doesn't want to rely on her strength forever. He then offers his hand for her to hold in the My Hero Academia Chapter 429 leaks, saying that holding someone's hand can bring comfort.

Uraraka takes Deku's hand and breaks down, crying even harder. She blames herself for Himiko's death, wondering if things could have been different if she hadn't been stabbed or if they had met as children. Deku shares that he has been thinking the same about Tenko.

He acknowledges the harsh consequences of the war and the thorny path ahead, as warned by All For One. However, he believes that if they keep reaching out, even when it's not their business, they can make a difference one day. Their classmates then arrive in the My Hero Academia Chapter 429 spoilers, expressing their concern for Uraraka.

Tsuyu hugs her, and Bakugou asks if the embers of One For All are still there, given that Deku just used it. Deku confirms they are, and the rest of the class questions why he didn't inform them about the embers earlier. Deku says that One For All was completed through the heroism of many people, and he envisions a future where they can all create something together.

The My Hero Academia Chapter 429 leaks then briefly show one of the UA statues being replaced by one of Monoma, who is bragging about it. Meanwhile, Eri is seen singing at Aoyama's farewell party as Jiro plays the guitar. She becomes very enthusiastic and even jumps as she sings, and the class cheers and celebrates.

After a short scene of Hawks and Toshinori Yagi talking about the heroes, the My Hero Academia Chapter 429 spoilers return to the mysterious character, who watches people around him and wonders why only he has to suffer. Black liquid starts to ooze from his fingers, but an old lady from Tenko's flashback appears and holds his hand, calling him ‘sonny.’

She thinks about how she often loses sleep, wondering if the boy was saved by the heroes. She mentions that after what Izuku Midoriya did, everyone felt they needed to act. She reassures the boy, saying, “It's fine now because grandma's here.”

The boy looks at the old lady and begins to cry. Deku and Uraraka watch from a distance, smiling as they see the old lady comforting the boy. The My Hero Academia Chapter 429 leaks conclude with a quote from Hawks: “A society where heroes have too much spare time.”

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.