My Hero Academia Chapter 426 Spoilers Out: The Todoroki Family Drama At Its End; DEETS

As the curtains closed on their third year at UA High School, Class 1-A has found themselves at the threshold of a new beginning as they begin their lives as second years. Shoto had gone with his family to meet Dabi, and the next chapter was expected to reveal how this meeting went.

According to the My Hero Academia Chapter 426 spoilers out online, the chapter will be titled ‘The Hellish Todoroki Family – Final.’ The chapter begins with the entire family gathered together. Rei has severe burns on her face, Fuyumi bears a few burns, Natsu sports a new haircut, and Enji, also known as Endeavor, is heavily bandaged.

Fuyumi comments that Shoto didn't need to come, to which Rei adds that none of the children had to be there. Enji acknowledges that Rei herself didn’t need to come either. Shoto firmly states that he is there to fulfill his mission, which applies to the entire family. Enji thinks about his plan to speak with Toya before the war but now, in his current state, he cannot move around independently.

Enji admits that Toya was now ‘the hero Endeavor burned to death.’ A doctor informs the family that Dabi (Toya) is slowly dying in the My Hero Academia Chapter 426 spoilers. Enji declares his retirement, to which Toya sarcastically replies, "Oh really? My condolences. Giving me all your attention after everything's over is easy, you coward."

Enji agrees, admitting that Toya knows him well, having observed him closely and desired the same attention from his father. During their conversation, several flashbacks of Toya are shown. Enji says that although Deku mentioned Dabi isn’t Endeavor, it doesn’t change the fact that Toya's flames come from Hellflame.

Enji has been watching Toya's reveal video daily. He expresses a desire to talk to Toya every day, acknowledging that it took him too long to come around. In a heartbreaking panel, Endeavor is depicted without his bandages, and Dabi is shown as teenage Toya in the My Hero Academia Chapter 426 spoilers, albeit with his characteristic scars.

The sound of Toya's heartbeat monitor brings them back to reality. Enji urges Toya to express all his hatred and grievances. Fuyumi and Rei also wish to discuss many things with him, but the facility staff advises them to stop for the day to avoid straining Toya's heart. Shoto asks Toya one question: "What's your favorite food?"

Initially silent, Toya eventually replies that it was soba. Shoto responds to this saying it was his favourite food as well. Toya then begins to cry and call out his brother's name and apologising, recalling their past fight and Shoto's determination to reconnect.

After leaving the facility, Natsu announces that he will no longer meet Enji. He plans to marry his girlfriend but has no intention of introducing her to his father or having a ceremony. Enji understands and apologizes once more in the My Hero Academia Chapter 426 spoilers. Fuyumi mentions quitting her job but found a new one through a student’s mother.

Natsu tells Enji that he has already taken responsibility and can stop now, but Enji insists on atoning for his crimes for the rest of his life. He vows to protect his children from the consequences of the Dabi scandal, which is why he survived the war.

Shoto gets into Natsu's car to return to school, assuring his parents that he will be fine with Class A and is becoming who he wants to be in the My Hero Academia Chapter 426 spoilers. Endeavor's sidekicks arrive, and Rei, showing a text from Hawks, reflects that even in hell, some people remain with them. Elsewhere, Hawks is in a conversation with Nagant.

He is shocked to learn she wants to stay in prison as she fears being used again. Hawks wanted her help, but she believes society needs to see how they respond to what Midoriya showed them. Nagant humorously notes she will be eating food funded by taxpayers, and Hawks playfully calls her a villain.

Gentle and La Brava are seen crying and calling each other’s names as a police officer announces their help has been officially recognized, freeing them. Back with Hawks, he acknowledges Rei's text and contemplates the changes ahead as the new president of the PSC.

Hawks then calls Mera as he ponders the future. The My Hero Academia Chapter 426 spoilers conclude with Spinner unconscious in a hospital bed, as the door to his room opens.

