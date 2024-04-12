Naruto Lionsgate: Is The Production Planning Another Live-Action? All We Know So Far

Naruto, a popular manga series, has gained immense fame since its debut under Masashi Kishimoto. The Hidden Leaf Village, a symbol of Naruto's lore, has become a symbol of the series's power. Lionsgate, the production company, is currently working on a live-action project, indicating a hopeful outlook for the future.

Lionsgate is producing the live-action Naruto movie

The confession comes from CinemaCon this year as the theater exhibition hit Las Vegas, Nevada. ComicBook was there to get all the updates, and when Lionsgate took to the stage, it was there the company mentioned Naruto.

"[Naruto provides] endless possibilities for future chapters," Lionsgate touted during the event. No other details were given about the projects during CinemaCon. However, we do know that Destin Daniel Cretton is overseeing the adaptation, and they will co-write the script.

Currently, Naruto has no set release date where its live-action series is concerned as development is ongoing. The project will join Hollywood's long list of live-action anime takes from Dragonball Evolution to Death Note and One Piece. In recent years, companies like Netflix have had better success in adapting anime by bringing more creatives in who are fans of the original titles. So hopefully, Cretton will continue the streak with Naruto.

The synopsis of Naruto is stated as,

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

Naruto creator, Masashi Kishimoto spoke about the live-action project

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Shang-Chi director Destination Daniel Cretton will write and direct the Naruto live-action film. Cretton will co-produce the film with Jeyun Munford and Arad Productions. Lionsgate has been developing the film since 2015, with executive vice-president James Myers and creative executive Jon Humphrey overseeing the project.

Masashi Kishimoto, released a statement backing Cretton to deliver on his vision. "When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his," he said, "and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto. After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naruto. In actually meeting Destin, I also found him to be an open-minded director who was willing to embrace my input, and felt strongly that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process."

Cretton's appointment suggests that Tasha Huo, who previously was slated to pen the Naruto film, will no longer do so. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson placed firm trust in Cretton, adding, "This manga classic is beloved by millions of fans all around the world, and Destin has delivered a vision for the movie that we believe will excite that massive fan base as well as those who are new to it. Avi and I have had the pleasure of working together before and I know that as we collaborate with Destin and the team on Naruto, we are in extraordinary hands."

While many anime fans remain nervous regarding the prospect of live-action adaptations, Naruto English dub voice actor Maile Flanagan said she heard good things about it in an exclusive interview with CBR. The Naruto live-action will tell the story of an outcast ninja, shunned by his village due to the demon that inhabits him.

