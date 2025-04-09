Sakamoto Days Chapter 209: Natsuki Discovers Chips In JAA’s Guns; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter , titled ‘Domino Effect,’ saw chaos erupt as Japanese citizens began using their government-issued guns. Driven by frustration, people started killing those who wronged or annoyed them. By the third day, 0.25% of the population had fired a shot.

This resulted in 324,000 deaths, alongside a 90% drop in petty crimes. Kei noted that the first shot was the hardest, but government approval removed guilt. Akira, disturbed by the violence, confronted Kei. Elsewhere, Natsuki disassembled a gun and discovered a chip inside that may allow remote deactivation.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 209 will likely continue showing Japan’s decline under the influence of legalized violence, with rising casualties and increasing instability. Natsuki Seba’s discovery of the JAA chip inside the guns could present a breakthrough as well.

He may attempt to share this information with Sakamoto’s group. Meanwhile, as Sakamoto copes with the trauma of nearly losing his family, the group may begin formulating a counterplan. There’s a strong chance the Order will pursue them again, forcing the group to take decisive action.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 209 is set to release on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, fans in other regions can expect the chapter to be available earlier, on Sunday, April 13, around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Please note that the exact release time may vary depending on your local time zone.

To read the latest chapter, fans can visit several online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media provides access, while Shueisha's MANGAPlus also releases the new chapters. Sakamoto Days Chapter 209 will also be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 20.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

