Where To Watch The Sakamoto Days Anime And Everything Else You Might You Need To Know

With the second cour of Sakamoto Days set to premiere in July 2025, fans may wish to rewatch the first part. With the anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s hit manga currently available for streaming worldwide, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch it.

As stated, the Sakamoto Days anime is split into two parts, with Part 1 having ended on March 22, 2025. The anime adaptation is being produced by TMS Entertainment, known for works like Detective Conan and Dr. Stone.

The first season is directed by Masaki Watanabe, with Taku Kishimoto as series composer, Yo Moriyama handling character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. The story follows Taro Sakamoto, who was once the most feared hitman in Japan.

After meeting his wife, he left behind the underworld to live peacefully with his family and run a small convenience store. However, when enemies from his past come hunting, Sakamoto is forced to protect his home – without breaking his promise to never kill again.

In Japan, the Sakamoto Days anime will first air on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks. Sakamoto Days Part 1 aired every Saturday at 11:00 pm JST, while Part 2 will shift to a Monday midnight (24:00 JST) time slot starting in July.

Currently, the series is available for streaming globally through Netflix, which holds exclusive international streaming rights. Once the next part of the season begins, new episodes will be released on Netflix weekly, in sync with the Japanese broadcast.

In comparison, Japan has many more streaming options for Sakamoto Days . This includes Netflix Japan, ABEMA, Disney+, U-NEXT, Bandai Channel, d Anime Store, Hulu Japan, Amazon Prime Video, FOD, TELASA, DMM TV, Rakuten TV, WOWOW, Lemino, and several others.

However, the availability on each platform may vary, and start times can differ slightly. Fans outside Japan should note that, as mentioned earlier, Netflix holds the global streaming license for the Sakamoto Days anime and, therefore, will not be available on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.