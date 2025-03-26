Sakamoto Days Chapter 207: Are Aoi and Hana Still Alive? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read, More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter saw Sakamoto question Oki about the Order’s alliance with X. Oki explained that advancements in society had made assassination less viable, and X offered a way to dismantle the illusion of law and order, reviving the assassin’s era. He declared his love for the business and being at the top.

The Order then attacked. Shin tried to fend off Osaragi while Heisuke faced Shishiba. While they were overwhelmed, Tanabata defeated Boiled, while Torrez engaged Sakamoto. When Sakamoto reminded Oki of the JAA’s rule against harming civilians, Oki disregarded it. He shows him a video of Sakamoto’s store exploding, shocking Sakamoto.

As Sakamoto was about to be killed, Kindaka intervened, while Satoru Yotsumura cornered Oki. Sakamoto Days Chapter 207 will continue these events at Okutabi Castle. Sakamoto’s reaction to the apparent loss of his wife and child will likely be shown, though Kindaka may reassure him otherwise.

Given the scene before the explosion, there is a strong possibility that his family was saved by Kindaka’s allies. Additionally, Shishiba’s hidden agenda may come to light, revealing whether he truly supports X or has his own motives.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 207 will be released in Japan on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on March 30, 2025 for most international readers, though the exact release times will vary.

Fans looking to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 207 can access it online through Shueisha's official platforms, including Viz Media’s website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter can also be found in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 18.

