Sakamoto Days Chapter 210: Shishiba Betrays The JAA; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter, titled ‘An Ideal World,’ opened with a flashback where Shin, Kindaka, Heisuke, and Boiled destroy guns across Japan. Kindaka confirms the police are aligned with the JAA. Though JAA agents try to stop them, the group quickly subdued the assassins.

Boiled then notes that their efforts were futile since the entire Order opposes them, prompting Shin to wonder about Shishiba’s true stance. At JAA HQ, Shishiba confirmed to Osaragi that he rejects X’s vision. When ambushed during his attempt to attack X, Osaragi bursts in, choosing to side with Shishiba.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 210 will likely continue the confrontation between Shishiba, Osaragi, and the Order at JAA HQ. Despite their efforts, the two will likely be overwhelmed due to being heavily outnumbered, with the potential risk of one or both falling in battle.

However, there remains a slim chance the duo escapes, if assisted in time. Meanwhile, updates on Natsuki Seba’s findings about the gun control chip may emerge. Sakamoto’s emotional condition and possible actions following the recent events may also come into focus.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 210 is going to be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST. Most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, April 20, at roughly 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones.

To read Sakamoto Days Chapter 210, those in the US and Canada can access Viz Media’s official site, while Shueisha’s MangaPlus also provides rights to release new chapters. Additionally, fans can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 21.

