Sakamoto Days Chapter 211: Kamihate Joins Battle Against Takamura; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter, titled ‘Hostility and Hostility,’ opened with a flashback of Shishiba’s first meeting with Osaragi after she massacred a group of assassins. Instead of eliminating her, he invited her to join him.

In the present, their fight against Oki and Torrez continues until a joint attack causes them to fall to the ground floor filled with assassins. Shishiba and Osaragi defeat them, but X’s Takamura persona emerges and fatally strikes Osaragi. As Shishiba struggles, Kamihate suddenly appears, aiming his gun at X/Takamura.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 211 will likely follow Shishiba and Kamihate as they confront X’s Takamura persona. Though Kamihate’s arrival may shift the momentum of the battle, the strength of Takamura will push them to their limits, with further injuries or sacrifices probable.

Kamihate may fully reveal himself during the clash as well. Additionally, the story may return to Natsuki Seba’s progress on stopping the gun distribution and Sakamoto’s psychological condition following the attack on his store and loved ones.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 211 will be released in Japan on Monday, April 28, 2025, at midnight JST. For most international readers, this will be on April 27, with availability around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / or 10 am ET. However, the exact release time may vary depending on location and time zone.

The chapter will be available for reading on Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, and the Shonen Jump+ app. While Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access, a subscription is required on Shonen Jump+. Sakamoto Days Chapter 211 will also appear in Weekly Shonen Jump Combined Issue 22-23.

