SDCC 2024: Rick And Morty Expected To Get More Spin-offs? Here's What Adult Swim Execs Say

The franchise had been considering an anime version of the series for years, and finally Rick and Morty: The Anime will premiere on August 16, 2024. Initially, five pilot short films were released between 2020 and 2021. The series is directed by Takashi Sano from Telecom Animation Film.

During an interview with ComicBook at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Jason DeMarco, senior vice president at Adult Swim revealed there will be more anime spinoffs if the series does well. Studio Deen, Sola Entertainment, and Telecom Animation Film will be producing the series for Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty Anime Adaptation

DeMarco also revealed more details regarding the adaptation. "I mean, we have some ideas but there's nothing currently...very far along, But I think if this does well, it's definitely a possibility and there are definitely ways we are trying to look at our characters and see if there are interesting interpretations, whether it be anime or other types of interpretations,” said DeMarco.

Considering the plethora of awards the franchise has won, including the likes of Primetime Emmy, expectations are super high for the anime adaptation. Talking about the spinoff, DeMarco believes that anything is possible.

“And to the degree that that is possible, we want that to happen organically and in a way like Rick and Morty: The Anime where we find someone who has a different take, but that we find exciting who can interpret the same material, but in a new way that feels like its own thing that deserves to stand on its own,” stated DeMarco.

About Rick and Morty: The Anime

It is the third series in the franchise created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The series sees Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez and Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith, reprising their roles from the Japanese dub of the original series. None of the cast of the English Version of the original series reprise their roles.

The show is based on the adventures of the members of the Smith Household, especially Rick Sanchez and his grandchildren, Morty Smith and Summer Smith. It will be interesting to see how well the adventures of the mad scientist and his grandchildren are adapted into the anime. Stay tuned for more news about the 10 episodes which will be available on Adult Swim.

