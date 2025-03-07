Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10: Jeju Island Raid Begins Without Jinwoo; Check Recap, Release Date And More

The last Solo Leveling Season 2 episode, ‘It Was All Worth It,’ begins with Jinwoo collecting Baran’s soul, completing the materials needed to craft the Elixir of Life. Still uncertain if it could cure his mother’s Eternal Sleep, he also extracts the shadow of Baran’s wyvern, naming it Kaisal.

Gaining the Shadow Exchange skill, he teleports home, gives his mother the elixir, and watches as she miraculously awakens. Reunited with his family, Jinwoo receives a request to join the Jeju Island raid but is distracted by the arrival of Gotou’s guild.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10 will see Jinwoo intervene in a sparring match between DFN and S-rank Hunters, demonstrating overwhelming strength against Ryu. He will ultimately refuse to participate in the Jeju Island raid despite proving himself.

Advertisement

He will instead choose to support his recently awakened mother. The fourth Jeju Island raid will then begin without him, with Ryu, Majima, and others leading the charge. At first, the operation appears to be going well, but an extinction-level threat will soon arise.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10, titled ‘We Need A Hero,’ will be released on March 9, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, with release times varying by region. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. It will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms such as ABEMA and U-NEXT.

Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream the episode 2:30 minutes after its Japanese broadcast with English subtitles. Additionally, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10 will be available on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise From The Shadow anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.