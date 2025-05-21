Teogonia Episode 7: Kai To Dispel A Curse; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Rigdaros,’ Olha leads a scouting group to a Macaque camp but retreats after opposition from others. In Uzelle village, Jose grows uneasy over Kai’s absence but is calmed by Nada. Kai reunites with Porek and others, only to be discovered by an Org general, a Rigdaros.

Despite struggling, Kai ultimately defeats the enemy by applying molecular-level sword techniques. While Nada secretly observes with magic, Kai collapses after absorbing the Godstone. Simultaneously, Jose suffers a leg injury and loses consciousness in the village.

Following Kai’s absorption of Adlukan’s Godstone, Teogonia Episode 7 will see abnormal phenomena begin affecting the valley. Kai will become disoriented by the scope of his power. Meanwhile, Jose will collapse after a mysterious bruise appears, caused by a curse inscribed into a tombstone.

Olha will later experience the same symptoms back in the village. Under Vezin’s orders, Kai and Nada will set out to the tombstone to dispel the curse. However, upon arrival, the task will prove to be less than straightforward as they are faced with unknown enemies guarding the place.

Teogonia Episode 7, titled ‘Truth Seeker,’ will be airing in Japan at 1:00 am JST on Saturday, May 24, 2025, through networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. Depending on time zones, some international viewers may access the episode on May 23.

In Japan, Teogonia Episode 7 will stream simultaneously on ABEMA and will also be accessible via pay-per-view services like d Anime Store, DMM TV, Hulu, Lemino, and Prime Video. Crunchyroll will make the episode available globally shortly after its Japanese release.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

