Honey Lemon Soda Episode 10: Ishimori Learns More About Kai; Recap, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

The last Honey Lemon Soda episode, ‘Goodbye, Bumbling Self,’ depicted a flashback where quiet child Ishimori is praised for her passivity. Her father, Yoshimi, became overprotective, restricting her from expressing herself. In the present, he sees her leaving karaoke with her friends, whom he disapproves of.

He decides she must transfer schools. He also reports bullying to the school. When her classmates confront him, he realizes he was unaware of her past bullying. Kai and Tomoya recognize his role in her timid nature. Yoshimi ultimately cancels the transfer, accepting her friends.

With the transfer canceled, Honey Lemon Soda Episode 10 will see Ishimori return to school. She will be warmly welcomed by her classmates. After a seating rearrangement places her far from Kai, she will hear from Reimi that he is often seen out at night, causing her concern.

The next day, she will find their secret storage room marked as off-limits before learning that Kai has reported unauthorized use. Shocked she will realize how little she truly knows about him, leaving her unsettled.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 10, titled ‘The You No One Knows,’ will premiere at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The series, adapting the manga of the same name, will run for a single cour of 12 episodes.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 10 will air on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video in Japan. Internationally, the episode will stream on Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.

