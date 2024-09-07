That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 22: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

With the Martial Arts tournament in full swing, Gobta has had his match against Masayuki postponed, and fans cannot wait to see the fight take place. Don’t miss That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 22 to find out who wins and eventually faces Rimuru. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 22: Release date and where to stream

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 22 is set to air on Friday, September 13, at roughly 11:00 pm JST in Japan. Internationally, the episode will be available around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET on the same day, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

In Japan, fans can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 22 on networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, available outside of Asian regions.

Expected plot in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 22

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 22 will be titled ‘Settling The Score With The Hero,’ as per the title preview. The episode will start with Rimuru's meeting with Gazel concerning their coin shortage, potentially interrupted by Elmesia, who may have a solution but also concerns involving Diablo.

Advertisement

The focus will shift to the tournament's final round, with Gobta revealing a new strategy against Masayuki. The true nature of Masayuki's abilities remains uncertain, and with both fighters having cowardly tendencies, the match could go either way.

Rimuru may eventually confront Masayuki directly in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 22, possibly resolving their issues without conflict, akin to his previous encounter with Hinata, as they share a common background as Otherworlders from Japan.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21 is titled ‘The Martial Arts Tournament.’ The episode begins with Rimuru organizing the tournament and forming the Elite Four, composed of Shion, Diablo, and Benimaru, while reserving the final spot for the tournament's winner.

The trio is barred from entering to ensure fair competition. The tournament begins with participants like Masayuki, Jinrai, Gaiye, leaders of the Bovoids and Equinoids, and Lion Mask (Carrion in disguise) advancing through the preliminaries. Gobta and Geld also join the competition.

Advertisement

The first match sees the Bovoid leader defeating the Equinoid leader. Jinrai forfeits his match against Masayuki to ensure his victory. Gaiye, revealing his arrogance, fights Gobta but loses due to Ranga's intervention. Lion Mask defeats Geld in a fair match.

In the semi-finals, Masayuki's speech leads the Bovoid leader to forfeit. Gobta, aided by Rimuru and Ranga, persuades Lion Mask to concede. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21 ends as the final match between Gobta and Masayuki is postponed until the next day.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.