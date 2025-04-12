The Shiunji Family Children Episode 2: Arata Gets Another Confession; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, and More
Episode 2 of The Shiunji Family Children will see Arata discover another surprise in his room after Kotono’s hug. Don’t miss it! Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The first episode of The Shiunji Family Children, titled ‘What If...?,’ introduced the titular siblings as a group of talented and admired children. Arata, the eldest brother, jokes with Shion about relationships, only to be teased by their five sisters. Their lighthearted interactions reveal each sibling’s personality.
Ouka reminds them of a weekend family dinner arranged by their father, Kaname, coinciding with Kotono’s birthday. During the dinner, Kaname reveals they are not biologically related, except for Shion and Minami, who are twins. This news shocks everyone. That night, Kotono hugs Arata from behind while he’s in the bathroom.
The Shiunji Family Children Episode 2 will continue as the siblings become unsettled by the fact that they are not blood-related. Ouka will be especially shaken when she learns from Shion that Kotono confessed her feelings to Arata. Meanwhile, Arata will keep facing one unexpected situation after another.
Following Kotono’s surprise hug, he will return to his room only to find Kiyoka lying in wait. Her actions will leave him stunned as she makes an unpredictable move. With emotions rising and boundaries dissolving, Arata will find himself caught in a series of awkward and escalating encounters.
Titled ‘Now What,’ The Shiunji Family Children Episode 2 will release on April 14, 2025, at 11pm JST. It will air on AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, and several other TV networks and also be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA and d Anime Store.
Internationally, viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, those in South and Southeast Asia can watch The Shiunji Family Children Episode 2 on Bilibili Global or Ani-One Asia's official YouTube channel. Taiwanese viewers can stream the episode on Bahamut Animation Madness.
For more updates from The Shiunji Family Children anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.