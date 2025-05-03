The Shiunji Family Children Episode 5: Arata And Seiha Play Twister; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In the last episode of The Shiunji Family Children, titled ‘Respectively,’ Ouka confesses her feelings to Arata, calmly stating she only wished to express them and praises his mature response to Kotono. Shion later questions if Arata now sees his sisters differently, though Arata values their sibling relationship.

Minami, having witnessed Ouka’s confession, questions Arata about it, receiving no clear answer. Banri invites Arata on a cheerful “date” to buy him a phone but seems emotionally unsettled. Minami mistakenly texts the sisters' group about mishearing Ouka’s confession, only for Kotono to see it before deletion.

The Shiunji Family Children Episode 5 will center around Seiha’s sudden interest in her emotions following a past moment with Arata. Believing it sparked unfamiliar feelings, she invites him to play a Twister-like game to test her reactions.

Arata, trying to avoid close contact, is overwhelmed by Seiha’s determination. Meanwhile, Kotono is likely to openly confess her love for Arata in front of their other siblings, potentially stirring new, emotionally charged interactions within the Shiunji household.

The Shiunji Family Children Episode 5, titled ‘Perhaps,’ is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. In Japan, it will air on channels such as AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and BS11 and will also be available via AT-X and d Anime Store.

Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream The Shiunji Family Children Episode 5 in regions including the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, and India. Viewers in South and Southeast Asia can watch it on Ani-One Asia and Bilibili Global, while Taiwanese fans can tune in on Bahamut Animation Madness.

