The Shiunji Family Children Episode 3: Arata Goes On ‘Date’ With Banri; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

In ‘Now What,’ Kotono confesses her love to Arata, but he rejects her, reaffirming his role as her older brother. Shion explains to Ouka that step-siblings can legally marry and recalls Kotono’s feelings for Arata. Seiha witnesses the bathroom scene and calmly tells Arata a romantic relationship is possible.

The next morning, Banri and Kotono wear nurse outfits to lift the mood. Later, Arata tutors Minami at karaoke, though they mostly have fun. On the way home, Minami notices Arata's crush has a boyfriend. Minami and Ouka reconcile afterward.

The Shiunji Family Children Episode 3 is likely to adapt Chapters 6 to 8 of the manga. The focus will likely shift to Arata spending time alone with Banri, who invites him on a “date.” Despite knowing the truth about their adoption, Banri still clings to their sibling bond.

During this outing, she may begin confronting unfamiliar feelings for Arata, testing the line between familial attachment and emerging affection. Her actions will reflect a struggle between maintaining their sibling relationship and acknowledging her deepening emotional conflict.

According to the official website and release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children Episode 3 is set to air in Japan on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on channels such as AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and Kansai TV. Viewers in Japan can also stream it via ABEMA and d Anime Store.

Internationally, Crunchyroll will offer The Shiunji Family Children Episode 3 in regions including North and South America, Europe, Oceania, and the Indian subcontinent, while Bilibili Global and Ani-One Asia will stream it in South and Southeast Asia. Taiwanese fans can watch it on Bahamut Animation Madness.

