Viral Hit: Where To Start Reading The Manhwa After The Anime’s First Season

This article contains some spoilers from the Viral Hit anime and manhwa.

Viral Hit has come out as a hidden gem in the Spring 2024 anime lineup. Although it may not boast the boldness of anime like Kaiju No. 8 or Wind Breaker, or of a fantasy genre like I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince or Chillin' in Another World, its distinct charm sets it apart.

The Viral Hit series provides a nuanced exploration of content creation and martial arts, with an emphasis on the importance of proper training. It reaches into both the benefits and pitfalls of creating content, while the focus remains on character development and growth.

Themes of avoiding unnecessary conflict, fighting wisely, and steering clear of greed or harmful behavior for the sake of content are prevalent. As Hobin's journey continues, there is much more to discover, and fans can dive right into the rest of his story in the Viral Hit manhwa.

But first, here’s a recap of Viral Hit Episode 12

Viral Hit Episode 12, titled Joy, opened with a somewhat anti-climactic fight between Hobin Yoo and Mangi Hwang taking place. This fight is depicted as the closest Hobin has come to death, rivaling his earlier confrontation with Taehun. Mangi, towering over Hobin with a significant height and weight advantage, nullifies any force Hobin can muster.

Hobin's calf kicks, overhand hooks, and attempts at a baseball choke are ineffective due to Mangi's size and strength. Hobin's usual strategy of evading his opponents is futile against Mangi, who, despite his size, is exceptionally fast. Gaeul and Samdak reveal that ssireum wrestlers like Mangi train by running 30 kilometers daily through the sand at full speed.

Hobin's desperate reliance on Taehun's teachings only buys him a few seconds. Mangi easily slams Hobin onto the asphalt, knocking the wind out of him. The only thing keeping Hobin's back in place is his spinal tool in Viral Hit Episode 12. As Mangi had previously remarked, Hobin is as easy to throw around as cotton candy.

Flashbacks reveal Taehun's backstory and his reluctant decision to train Hobin. Taehun was once a taekwondo champion who returned to his dojo only to find it being used for mathematics tutoring. This was because taekwondo was losing popularity to MMA.

His sensei had told him that taekwondo was financially unsustainable, but Taehun vowed to prove its superiority. Hobin's plea to learn taekwondo moved Taehun due to this. He decided to train Hobin in Viral Hit Episode 12, focusing on backward running and the signature taekwondo backkick.

In the present, Hobin attempts a backkick aimed at Mangi's solar plexus but misses and hits his groin instead. Enraged, Mangi lifts Hobin by the head, ready to slam him into the ground. In a last-ditch effort, Hobin grabs at Mangi's hair, revealing it to be a wig. This shocks them both as it halts the fight, silencing the 30,000 viewers watching the live stream.

Post-fight, Hobin and Mangi talk a bit over sodas. Mangi opens up about his struggles with hair loss since he was 16 and his unsuccessful attempts to gain popularity through ssireum in Viral Hit Episode 12. He explains that he took advice from pick-up artists, which led to his creepy behavior towards Bomi.

Mangi had started his NewTube channel to impress people and find a girlfriend, but now feared it was over after his hair loss was exposed. Hobin's live stream of their conversation elicited sympathy from viewers, and Gaeul's edited video garnered 3 million views.

Later, Hobin visits the hospital, excited about the news. His mother's nurse then informs him they've found a donor for his mother's surgery, which will cost 20 million won. Confident in their ability to raise the money, Hobin's optimism is shattered in Viral Hit Episode 12’s post-credit scene, where Snapper and Gaeul reveal that their channel has been demonetized.

Viral Hit manhwa: Where to start after the anime?

Each anime offers something unique, and Viral Hit Season 1 was no exception. With the conclusion of the first season in episode 12, it's the perfect time for new fans to dive into the manhwa. The anime adaptation covers up to Chapter 26 of Kim Junghyun and Taejun Pak’s manhwa.

However, we highly recommend reading the series from the very beginning, as the chapters offer just as much entertainment as the anime. The complete Viral Hit manhwa is available for free on Webtoon, which can be accessed via the app or the website.

Fans can look forward to finding out why Hobin’s channel gets demonetized while he works together with Rumi on her channel to make money. Snapper will eventually reveal the reason: a scam related to copyright infringement is at play, and Hobin’s channel is now at risk of going under. Dive into the manhwa to follow Hobin’s journey and see how he tackles these obstacles.

For more updates on the Viral Hit anime and others from the animevese, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.