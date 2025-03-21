Blue Lock Chapter 297: Nagi To Follow Reo’s Advice; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Blue Lock chapter , ‘Ecstatic Experience,’ began with Barou feeling satisfied that he is now chasing after Blue Lock’s top player. Meanwhile, Isagi enjoyed the thrill of reaching No.1 and sought to maintain that dominance.

In the Manshine City vs. Barcha match, Bachira and Otoya shifted the momentum by scoring two remarkable goals. Nagi struggled to ignite his drive, but Reo challenged him to embrace the excitement. He suggested that scoring and becoming the focal point of the match was the key to unlocking their full potential.

Blue Lock Chapter 297 will likely follow Nagi as he attempts to embrace Reo’s perspective. Reo has resolved to transform himself as much as necessary to help Nagi reach the top. This could lead to him utilizing his adaptability to mimic other players' techniques.

With Bachira and Otoya having recently demonstrated their skills, Reo might replicate their movements and refine his Chameleon Attack. If successful, this strategy could allow him and Nagi to reclaim control over the match.

Blue Lock Chapter 297 is set to release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. International readers may gain access as early as Tuesday, March 25, depending on their local time zone.

Blue Lock Chapter 297 will be available exclusively on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, which currently serves users in the US, Australia, Hong Kong, and India, among others. Fans can access the latest chapters through the platform’s mobile app or website, using points, without requiring a subscription.

