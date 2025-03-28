Blue Lock Chapter 298: Nagi To Evolve As Barcha Begins Counterattack; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Blue Lock chapter , titled ‘To The Future,’ follows Nagi as he resolves to play according to Reo’s vision. Before he can act, Lavinho intercepts, but Chris Prince recovers possession for Manshine City. Instead of passing to Nagi, Chris chooses Reo, interested in his growth.

Reo emulates Otoya to bypass him and then mimics Isagi to score the equalizer. With the Master Strikers’ time ending, Reo apologizes for scoring alone, but Nagi accepts it, feeling motivated to push himself further.

Blue Lock Chapter 298 will likely center on Seishiro Nagi as he attempts to score the winning goal. Coming to terms with his reliance on Reo, he will now seek to forge his own path. While he is renowned for his exceptional trapping, he may develop a new ability to help him secure victory.

If Nagi successfully surpasses his previous limits, he could emerge as a true individual force, not just a duo with Reo. However, if he hesitates, Barcha might take advantage and claim the win. With the score tied, Bachira and Otoya won’t just sit back and watch.

Blue Lock Chapter 298 is set to arrive on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, for international audiences, the majority will see a daytime release on Tuesday, April 1. The exact release time may vary depending on your time zone.

Blue Lock Chapter 298 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service, which is available only in select countries, including the US, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India. The service is accessible via mobile app and website, and the latest chapters can be accessed using points without subscription fees.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Blue Lock manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.