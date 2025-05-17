Yandere Dark Elf Episode 7: Hinata Gets Sick; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Parenting,’ Mariabelle dreams of raising a child with Hinata, then wakes up to see him and Sakura with a baby. She misunderstands, believing Hinata fathered the child. Sakura then explains that the baby, Natsuki, belongs to her aunt. Mariabelle bonds with Natsuki and even feeds her to calm her.

Sakura teaches her diaper changing. Later, while Hinata feeds the baby, both girls imagine having his child. When Sakura returns after forgetting a pacifier, she finds Mariabelle treating Hinata like a baby, as Hinata desperately tries to explain.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 7 will see Hinata catch a cold, leaving Mariabelle to care for him alone since Mei and Cecile are away for work. Wanting to help him recover, Mariabelle will decide to cook porridge, though the fridge is empty.

Despite her fear of humans, she will head out with Sakura to buy ingredients. As Hinata rests, the two girls will also take a bath together, during which Sakura may confess she has someone she likes—possibly revealing her growing feelings for Hinata.

Titled ‘Love and Sickness,’ Yandere Dark Elf Episode 7 is set to air in Japan on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers will be able to watch it on May 18. It will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, DMM TV, and AT-X, with partially uncensored versions on DMM TV and AT-X.

Japanese fans can stream Yandere Dark Elf Episode 7 via d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA, while international access is available on HIDIVE and in France and Germany through Animation Digital Network.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

