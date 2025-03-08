Zenshu Episode 10: Natsuko To Be Accused Of Helping The Voids; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Zenshu episode, titled ‘Hero,’ saw Luke recall past battles, the loss of his comrades, and his descent into despair before meeting Natsuko. Drawn to her abilities, he fell in love. After carrying an unconscious Natsuko from the hot springs, she avoided him, overwhelmed by her feelings.

QJ questioned Kametaro’s claim about Luke’s fate, prompting Natsuko to reveal A Tale of Perishing’s tragic ending. A Void attack introduced copies of Natsuko’s creations. Hesitating to act, she watched as QJ sacrificed himself in a desperate kamikaze attack, leaving her devastated.

With QJ gone, Luke will struggle to maintain his role as a hero in Zenshu Episode 10, while Unio will worry about his well-being. Memmeln will secretly prepare a forbidden ritual to eliminate the Voids. Meanwhile, panic will spread as rumors accuse Natsuko’s drawings of spawning Voids.

She will realize the world is rapidly realigning with the movie’s original script. As fear and hostility mount against her, she will face a difficult choice—abandon her efforts or risk everything to prevent the tragic ending from becoming reality.

Titled ‘Chaos,’ Zenshu Episode 10 is going to release in Japan on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. International viewers can access the English-subtitled version according to their local time zones. In Japan, the episode will broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X.

It will also be available for streaming on platforms such as DMM TV, U-NEXT, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, Netflix, Hulu, and others. Fans in Japan can also purchase it through services like Rakuten TV and J:COM STREAM. International viewers can stream Zenshu Episode 10 on Crunchyroll.

