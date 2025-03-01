Zenshu Episode 9: Can Natsuko Let Luke Die? Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Zenshu Episode 9 will see Natsuko decide between letting A Tale Of Perishing run its course and saving the boy she loves from a cruel fate. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Zenshu episode, titled ‘Confession,’ saw the bird relentlessly taunt Natsuko, claiming her actions are futile. QJ deduced it originated from her world. Destiny captured it, forcing it to confess—it's Kametaro Tsuruyama, director of A Tale of Perishing, who reincarnated after dying from food poisoning.
Kametaro insisted Luke must die, urging Natsuko to return home. Meanwhile, Luke awkwardly confessed to Natsuko multiple times. Seeking relationship advice, he took her to the hot springs, where a void attacked. Natsuko created a Gundam, allowing Luke to win. She realized she loved him.
Zenshu Episode 9 will reveal that Luke, having fought his whole life, is now feeling joy for the first time after having fallen for Natsuko. However, Natsuko will be seen feeling uneasy—her presence has altered A Tale of Perishing’s plot.
Kametaro’s warnings will linger in her mind, making her question if Luke is doomed to die regardless of her actions. Torn between enjoying her emotions and preserving the original story, she must decide whether to embrace love or resist change to maintain the fate dictated by the movie’s script.
Titled ‘Hero,’ Zenshu Episode 9 will air in Japan on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version at corresponding times in their regions. In Japan, Zenshu Episode 9 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X.
It will also be available on streaming platforms like DMM TV, ABEMA, U-Next, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Zenshu Episode 9 can be purchased through services like Rakuten TV and J:COM STREAM. Worldwide, the episode will stream on Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.