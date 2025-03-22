Zenshu Episode 12: Battle Against The Ultimate Void Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Zenshu episode, titled ‘Despair,’ began with Scribble Voids slaughtering townsfolk and cultists. Luke suffered a breakdown, mirroring the original film’s plot. Blaming Natsuko, survivors panicked while Baobab and Kametaro watched, expecting the end. Trapped in the scribbles, Natsuko endured nightmares of loved ones mocking her animation.

Unio, recalling his past, found her, praised her art, and reminded her that Luke needed her. She regained her passion and received a new pegboard from a younger version of herself. Meanwhile, a deranged Luke destroyed the Soul Future, summoning the Ultimate Void.

With the Ultimate Void’s birth, the world faces the same fate as A Tale of Perishing in Zenshu Episode 12. Overwhelmed by despair, most people will give up, believing destruction is inevitable. As chaos unfolds, Natsuko and her allies will refuse to surrender.

Determined to rescue Luke and prevent the film’s tragic ending, they will prepare for a final battle against the Ultimate Void. With everything at stake, the group will have to defy fate and change the course of history with this one battle.

Zenshu Episode 12 will either be titled ‘Zenshu’ or ‘Completely Repaired,’ depending on the translation (全修). According to the official anime website, the episode will air in Japan on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST.

In Japan, Zenshu Episode 12 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X, and will stream on platforms such as DMM TV, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Netflix, and Hulu. It will also be available for purchase on Rakuten TV and J:COM STREAM. Globally, it will be accessible on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.