Zenshu Episode 11: Luke Despairs As Last Town Celebrates; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Zenshu, titled ‘Chaos,’ took place after QJ’s funeral. The Last Town was in disorder, while Natsuko refused to draw as she feared the Voids would replicate her work. This lead Luke to remove her from the team. As evacuations continued, Unio confided in Justice, who insisted only Natsuko could help Luke.

Blamed for the town’s suffering, she sought answers from Baobab and Destiny, learning the Nine Soldiers were only a symbol of false hope. When Memmeln’s cult clashed with the townsfolk, Natsuko was wounded and ultimately consumed by a Scribble Void alongside Unio, leaving Luke mentally shattered.

Zenshu Episode 11 will continue as a massive Void invasion overwhelms the Last Town. With Natsuko and Unio presumed dead, the townspeople will celebrate, believing Natsuko’s disappearance will stop the disasters. Others, however, will beg Luke for help.

Struggling with the loss of his comrades, he will begin questioning his purpose and whether protecting this world was still worth it. As despair takes hold, his sense of justice will fade. Given the preview, Natsuko’s return may be possible. However, it is uncertain what this will cost.

Titled ‘Despair,’ Zenshu Episode 11 is scheduled to air in Japan on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version at corresponding times in their regions.

Advertisement

In Japan, Zenshu Episode 11 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X and be available on streaming platforms like DMM TV, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Netflix, Hulu, and more. It can also be purchased through services like Rakuten TV and J:COM STREAM. Worldwide, the episode will stream on Crunchyroll.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Zenshu anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.