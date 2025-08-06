Better Late Than Single star Ha Jeong Mok reveals if he and Park Ji Yeon broke up after beginning to date on show

Better Late Than Single brought together a set of 10 young men and women who had never dated in their lives. Among them, Ha Jeong Mok and Park Ji Yeon, the unexpected match that was formed over the course of the last couple of episodes, soon became the talk of the internet with their seemingly unusual and quick pairing. Once ‘besties’, they soon went to ‘I would like to marry her’ mode, making viewers question their sincerity and earning a lot of scrutiny online. In a new update, a first for the star himself, Ha Jeong Mok shared a long-overdue letter addressing the questions about their relationship. He revealed that the couple had decided to part ways after the end of the show.

Ha Jeong Mok from Better Late Than Single apologizes for insensitive remarks on the show

Each other’s first girlfriend and boyfriend, respectively, Ha Jeong Mok and Park Ji Yeon’s dating phase began with a kiss and a cozy night out during their stay away from other participants, towards the end of Better Late Than Single. They confirmed their feelings for each other and chose to walk out of the show with their first-ever relationships, ending their ‘eternal single’ era. However, with the many women declaring their feelings for Ha Jeong Mok during the course of the show, and how he handled their confessions, there was a lot of flak on the internet about his actions. His update on August 5 saw him apologizing for all of that and more.

Emphasizing how he did not intend to clarify his ‘true intentions’ as, despite those, the impact felt by others is the very reason he needs to look back on his actions. Ha Jeong Mok that the past month has been the toughest in his life so far, as he saw all the negative comments and criticism aimed his way and towards his family. And although he feared that the backlash would be harsh if he revealed the news of his break-up with Park Ji Yeon, he felt it was only right that he be honest with those who supported them.

Striving to be a better person and wanting to reflect on his actions so far, he requested that netizens not hate him too much.

