BTS members’ custom Grammy Awards performance suits to be exhibited at Seoul's Jewelry Museum from Sept to Dec

BTS, the megastar K-pop group continues to set an unprecedented standard of success. While their music climbs high on music charts, the members also keep earning other recognitions. Their Grammy performance suits will have an exhibition at a Jewelry museum, possibly the first for a K-pop group.

BTS' Grammy suits to have exhibition at jewelry museum

On July 2, The Korea Herald reported that the suits BTS members wore at their 2021 Grammy Awards performance will have an exhibition. Set to take place at the jewelry museum in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, the exhibition will commence on September 7 and will run till December 15.

The report further stated that a local clothing retailer named E-Land Group acquired the custom suits at an auction that happened back in 2022. The agreement for the exhibition was signed by the city and the E-Land Museum.

Iksan’s mayor expressed his utmost support for the exhibition, saying that not only it would boost the efforts to advance the city’s global profile but also immensely benefit the locals with tourism and such.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the seven-member megastar boy band scripted history by performing their smash-hit all-English track Dynamite at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Each member channeled their playful energy in vibrant custom suits from Louis Vuitton. Their different yet synchronized Grammy outfits were the talk of the town for quite a while, just as their electrifying Dynamite performance was.

Get to know BTS

BTS is a seven-piece K-pop group formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC (formerly known as BIGHIT Entertainment). In 2013, the group debuted with Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

With their outstanding music quality, the group soon rose to the top as Hallyu stars. Not only did they solidify their own status on an international level but also further globalized the K-pop industry. From climbing on Billboard to getting Grammy nominations, this group has done it all, paving the way for K-pop’s future generations.

Now, all seven members have ventured into successful solo careers as well which they are thriving in. Some of BTS’ all-time greatest hits include Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv, Life Goes On, FAKE LOVE, Blood, Sweat & Tears, FIRE, IDOL, DNA, MIC DROP, and more.

