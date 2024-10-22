BLACKPINK’s Rosé conquers over BTS' Jimin with biggest Spotify streaming day by Asian act in 2024 for APT ft Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Moreover, the song has also managed to earn the biggest streaming day on Spotify in 2024 by an Asian act surpassing BTS’ Jimin.

On October 22, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s new track APT. featuring Bruno Mars had the biggest streaming day for an Asian act on Spotify this year. According to stats, the track managed to garner a total of 11.5 million streams on the music streaming platform. Moreover, it has surpassed the previous record held by BTS’ Jimin with the song Who, which accumulated a total of 10.6 million streams in a single day.

Furthermore, Rosé now also holds the record for becoming the first solo female K-pop artist to top the Global Spotify chart. The song has a total of 34 million streams on the platform within just three days of its release. Additionally, the music video of the track has garnered over 85 million views on YouTube.

The track has also topped the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. In addition, it has achieved the prestigious Real-Time All-Kill, which occurs when a song reaches first place on multiple real-time music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also affiliated with Atlantic Records, home to pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX. Furthermore, the singer has announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which is set to be released on December 6, 2024.

The artist debuted as a K-pop idol in BLACKPINK in 2016 alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie. Rosé previously released her single album R, which consisted of two songs, Gone and On The Ground. The tracks were extremely well-received by fans, setting the stage for future endeavors.

