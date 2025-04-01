Robinhood 1st Weekend Box Office: Nithiin and Sreeleela's movie recieves a poor reception; Grosses Rs 8 crore worldwide

After a series of box office disappointments in recent years, Nithiin hoped for a comeback with Robinhood, released on March 28. The movie, heavily promoted before its release, started with a decent opening on Day 1, collecting ₹4 crores. Despite the advantage of the Ugadi and Ramzan festival, which are usually a boon for the film industry, Robinhood couldn’t capitalize on the long weekend and ended its first weekend with a modest ₹8 crores worldwide.

This result puts Robinhood far behind its competitors for the weekend, including Sangeeth Shobhan's Mad Square, Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, and Salman Khan’s Sikander. While these Telugu movies are holding strong at the box office, Robinhood appears to be slowing in the race. Given its poor performance, trade experts suggest that the film might struggle to reach ₹10–15 crores in total, which would mark it as a commercial failure as the budget of the film is miles away, higher, than this collection.

The key reasons for this disappointing performance seem to be rooted in the film's beaten-to-death storyline. At least the screenplay and scenes should be interesting if the storyline is a known one. Despite a familiar premise, Robinhood fails to offer anything fresh or engaging. Almost all the twists are predictable, and the humor fails to resonate with the audience. In a time when OTT platforms are providing high-quality content directly to viewers at home, the pressure on theatrical films to deliver something extraordinary has increased. While the promotional content from the film turned out to be hilarious, Robinhood lacks the same inside, leaving audiences uninterested in making the effort to go to the theater after all the reviews and word-of-mouth poured in.

These days moviegoers rely heavily on reviews and feedback before committing to a cinema ticket. With Robinhood failing to excite critics and audiences alike, it did not generate the kind of buzz needed to drive footfalls in the theaters after the release. While die-hard fans of Nithiin might have turned up for the first day, the film's fate has largely been determined by the negative reviews and word-of-mouth feedback, which have kept the general audience away.

As the film’s earnings remain slow, it looks like Robinhood will be another addition to the list of films that failed to make an impact at the box office. Without a significant improvement in numbers over the next week, it seems unlikely that Robinhood will turn things around.



