Box Office: Captain America Brave New World hits USD 400M globally; Aims to surpass Eternals' total this week

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World held steady at the box office in its sixth weekend, grossing USD 3.1 million from overseas markets—a 48.3 percent drop from last weekend. With this, Captain America 4 has reached USD 208.7 million internationally. Adding its USD 192.1 million domestic total (including USD 4.1 million this weekend), the film’s global haul now stands at USD 400.8 million.

The offering beat Black Adam’s USD 393 million total this weekend and now has its eyes set on topping Eternals’ lifetime run of USD 402.1 million. It should be able to reach the milestone by this week or by next weekend at the latest.

With a USD 180 million production price tag, not even including marketing costs, Brave New World is aiming for a USD 415 to USD 425 million global run.

For those uninitiated, the Disney movie marks Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson’s first outing as the titular superhero following Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers’ departure. Directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay by Rob Edwards, the film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The plot of the film unfolds in the aftermath of the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It shows Wilson navigating global threats and political intrigue while grappling with furthering the legacy of the shield.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics for its story, alignment with other MCU projects, and visual effects, Brave New World has become the third highest-grossing film of 2025.

Brave New World’s weekend performance is particularly commendable as it managed to hold its ground against another Disney offering, Snow White, which logged a USD 87.3 million global opening. The film, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, underperformed, causing minimal damage to its competitors, including the Marvel film. It’ll be interesting to see how both titles perform against each other in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Brave New World’s USD 400 million collection is not nearly enough to earn profits for Disney as it grapples with its massive budget. With the aforementioned USD 415 to USD 425 million global runs, we are only looking at the film breaking even at the box office. To earn profits, the flick will have to rely on digital and streaming sales income.