Adipurush overseas and worldwide box office collections; Prabhas starrer opens with Rs. 111 crores globally
Combined with Rs. 89 crores in India, the worldwide opening day tallies at Rs. 111 crores, making Adipurush only the sixth film ever to hit a century on the first day.
Key Highlight
-
Adipurush collects Rs. 89 crores in India & Rs. 22 crores overseas on its first day.
-
Only Sixth Indian film ever to cross Rs. 100 crores worldwide on first day
-
More than half of the film’s overseas collections came from North America at $1.50 million
Adipurush overseas first-day collections have come at around $2.70 million or Rs. 22 crores approx. This includes $1 million previews from Thursday in North America and a few European markets, which means true Friday being $1.70 million. Combined with Rs. 89 crores in India, the worldwide opening day tallies at Rs. 111 crores, making it only the sixth film ever to hit a century on the first day.
The 100 crores plus worldwide openers are as follows:
- Baahubali 2 - Rs. 201 crores
- RRR - Rs. 190 crores
- KGF 2 - Rs. 162 crores
- Saaho - Rs. 116 crores
- Adipurush - Rs. 111 crores approx
- Pathaan - Rs. 108 crores
More than half of the film’s overseas collections came from North America, which amassed $1.50 million including $900K previews. The mixed reception from the previews meant that there was very little movement throughout the day for the film, with advance sales making up most of the film’s collection.
The Telugu version accounted for nearly $1.70 million on the first day while the Hindi version was second with $0.95 million. The Telugu overseas market is quite front-loaded and with word of mouth not on its side, the film will likely end up its first weekend around $6 million, despite being almost halfway there through Friday.
The territorial breakdown for Adipurush overseas first-day box office collections is as follows:
North America - $1.50 million
Middle East - $0.50 million Approx
Australia/New Zealand - $0.23 million
Rest of Asia - $0.10 million
UK - $0.17 million
Europe - $0.10 million
Rest of World - $0.10 million
Total - $2.70 million / Rs. 22 crores
