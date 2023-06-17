Adipurush overseas and worldwide box office collections; Prabhas starrer opens with Rs. 111 crores globally

Adipurush overseas first-day collections have come at around $2.70 million or Rs. 22 crores approx. This includes $1 million previews from Thursday in North America and a few European markets, which means true Friday being $1.70 million. Combined with Rs. 89 crores in India, the worldwide opening day tallies at Rs. 111 crores, making it only the sixth film ever to hit a century on the first day.

The 100 crores plus worldwide openers are as follows:

Baahubali 2 - Rs. 201 crores

RRR - Rs. 190 crores

KGF 2 - Rs. 162 crores

Saaho - Rs. 116 crores

Adipurush - Rs. 111 crores approx

Pathaan - Rs. 108 crores

More than half of the film’s overseas collections came from North America, which amassed $1.50 million including $900K previews. The mixed reception from the previews meant that there was very little movement throughout the day for the film, with advance sales making up most of the film’s collection.

The Telugu version accounted for nearly $1.70 million on the first day while the Hindi version was second with $0.95 million. The Telugu overseas market is quite front-loaded and with word of mouth not on its side, the film will likely end up its first weekend around $6 million, despite being almost halfway there through Friday.

The territorial breakdown for Adipurush overseas first-day box office collections is as follows:

North America - $1.50 million

Middle East - $0.50 million Approx

Australia/New Zealand - $0.23 million

Rest of Asia - $0.10 million

UK - $0.17 million

Europe - $0.10 million

Rest of World - $0.10 million

Total - $2.70 million / Rs. 22 crores

