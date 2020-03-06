Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff's muscles and action couldn't salvage the illogical drama

Baaghi 3 movie review: Logical loopholes, threadbare script, too much action and 3-hour run time left me exhausted. Read on to know the full review right below.

Movie Name: Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 Cast: Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, , Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma

Baaghi 3 Director: Ahmed Khan

Baaghi 3 Stars: 2/5

There are so many whys and hows in my head. Starting with 'why 1', why Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer looks a spoof of some Hollywood movie? Now, that the audience has become mature and giving a boost to content-driven movies, why we have a movie that is just full of inconsequential and OTT drama and action, why it is devoid of logic and has an outdated plot. Now, coming to the hows. How can a Pakistani guy talk in the Hyderabadi accent? How can you directly become a sub-inspector without any training? Okay! My rant gets over here. Starting with the review now, the movie's very first scene sets the tone of the movie.

Tiger Shroff, who plays the character of Ronnie is a jobless rebel who can go to any lengths to save and take care of his brother, Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh). He is so well-equipped and strong that he not only saved his brother but single-handedly saved Syria from an ISIS-like group. He hardly gets bruised when three helicopters and three tanks attack him. Riteish's character Vikram, who is timid and fidgety unleashes the brutal side when he sees his brother half-dead and not when he was reduced to pulp.

The climax scenes were so hilarious that they made the audience go LOL more than the actual funny (contrived) scenes. While the film excels in action sequences, it genuinely falls short on the story front. Aside from Tiger's slick action, the film hardly has anything more to offer. How much action scenes one can continuously watch? After a point, you won't find the thrill in Tiger’s kicks and his hot body.

ALSO READ | Baaghi 3 Box Office Collections Day 1: Tiger Shroff’s film secures year’s best opening occupancy of 30 to 35%

As you can gauge, the movie falters at many levels. The major setback of the movie was how the director didn't take time to build up the poignant and vital scenes. This tale of brotherhood lacks the soul for the audience to feel anything. You are emotionless and easily bored. Because of these factors, it was a tedious watch for me. However, there were some jokes and slapstick comedy which provided few laughs.

Coming to the performances, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha did an okay job, Vijay Varma was a delight to watch on screen. He delivered some of the best lines. Talking about songs and background score, the music team couldn't pull off their A-game as well.

ALSO READ | Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor share a BTS video of the action scenes & it will blow your mind; WATCH

All in all, it is a typical popcorn entertainer and tried to have a bit of everything-action, drama, music, and romance. If you are an action buff and Tiger fan then you should book the tickets this weekend while those who don't enjoy testosterone-filled ride can give a miss.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More