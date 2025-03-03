Did you know Priyanka Chopra requested THIS co-star to arrive like a b’day present for her mom 6 days after dad’s demise? Here’s why

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Priyanka Chopra is known for her fierce personality and unwavering confidence in everything she does. Beyond being a talented actress, she holds family close to her heart and has expressed her deep affection for them on numerous occasions. Now, her mother, Madhu Chopra, has shared an interesting revelation. Six days after her father’s passing, the actress arranged a special surprise for her. She brought John Abraham, beautifully wrapped like a gift, as a birthday present for her mom.

During a conversation with Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra said, “He passed away on June 10 and my birthday is on June 16.” She recounted how Priyanka urged the family to proceed with her 60th birthday celebration.

She revealed that since their relatives were already gathered due to his illness, the actress insisted they stay, believing it was what her father would have wanted. Despite their grief, the actress encouraged them to honor the occasion as planned.

Madhu, a longtime admirer of John Abraham, recalled how her daughter went above and beyond to lift her spirits. As a surprise, she arranged for her Dostana co-star to arrive at midnight, wrapped like a birthday present.

She said, "They had requested John to come at midnight, wrapped like a birthday present. Imagine that! Priyanka said, ‘Mom has to have her moment.’" The celebration was filled with music and a DJ, yet some family members disapproved, questioning how she could dance so soon after her husband’s passing.

However, Madhu saw it differently. She recognized that her children, despite their grief, had put immense effort into making her feel special. Priyanka firmly believed she was honoring her father’s wishes and insisted everyone embrace the moment.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has openly shared how losing her father in 2013 reshaped her perspective on grief. Speaking on the Read the Room podcast, she reflected on how such pain never truly fades but instead becomes a lifelong companion.

She explained that waiting for the day it stops hurting is futile. Grief lingers, sometimes surfacing intensely and staying for days, while at other times, it remains in the background until triggered by a memory or a photograph. Accepting its presence, she emphasized, is the only way to navigate through it.

Dr. Ashok Chopra fought a prolonged battle with cancer before passing away in 2013 at the age of 62. His loss left a profound impact on Priyanka Chopra, shaping her perspective on grief and resilience.