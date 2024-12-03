Box Office: Deepika Padukone Hit Flop Movie List

Analyzing the box office performances of Deepika Padukone's films over 17 years. Deepika is best known for movies like Om Shanti Om, Piku, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and more.

By Nisha Singh
Updated on Dec 03, 2024
Picture courtesy: IMDb; Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Deepika Padukone got her big break after working with ace music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya in his song, Naam Hai Tera in 2006. After noticing Deepika in the music video, filmmaker Farah Khan cast her as a female lead in Om Shanti Om (2007). And the rest is history. Deepika is one of the most prominent actresses in Hindi cinema who has many successful movies to her accolades with Singham Again being the latest one.

Deepika Padukone's Hits And Misses In 17 Years

Deepika Padukone has had six blockbusters (two all-time) including her debut film Om Shanti Om along with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Padmaavat, Pathaan, and Jawan. Interestingly, most of them co-starred Shah Rukh Khan.

She also gave several flops like Karthik Calling Karthik, Break Ke Baad, Aarakshan, Desi Boyz, Finding Fanny, and Chhapaak.

OM SHANTI OM


Helmed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om featured Deepika Padukone in dual roles. She played Shanti Priya and Sandy in the debut film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The 2007 romantic fantasy movie was a blockbuster.

KARTHIK CALLING KARTHIK


Released in 2010, Karthik Calling Karthik starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role as Karthik Narayan. Deepika Padukone played his love interest, Shonali Mukherjee. The psychological thriller emerged as a flop at the box office.

COCKTAIL


Homi Adajania's 2012 film, Cocktail starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. Deepika was cast as Veronica in the movie for which she is praised till date. It was a hit.

SINGHAM AGAIN


Led by Ajay Devgn, Singham Again hit the screens on Diwali 2024 (November 1). Deepika Padukone played a crucial role of DCP Shakti Shetty in the cop actioner. It has secured a semi-hit title.

Movies Verdict
Om Shanti Om Blockbuster
Bachna Ae Haseeno Semi Hit
Chandni Chowk To China Disaster
Love Aaj Kal Hit
Karthik Calling Karthik Flop
Housefull Hit
Lafangey Parindey Below Average
Break Ke Baad Flop
Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey Disaster
Aarakshan Flop
Desi Boyz Flop
Cocktail Hit
Race 2 Semi Hit
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Blockbuster
Chennai Express Blockbuster
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram - Leela Hit
Finding Fanny Flop
Happy New Year Super Hit
Piku - Motion Se Hi Emotion Hit
Tamasha Flop
Bajirao Mastani Hit

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

  Flop (India)/Hit (Worldwide) 
Padmaavat Blockbuster
Chhapaak Flop
83 Disaster
Pathaan All-time Blockbuster
Jawan All-time Blockbuster
Fighter Average
Kalki 2898 AD Super Hit
Singham Again Semi-Hit

Which movie of Deepika Padukone did you enjoy watching in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Credits: Box Office India/Pinkvilla
