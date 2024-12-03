Box Office: Deepika Padukone Hit Flop Movie List
Analyzing the box office performances of Deepika Padukone's films over 17 years. Deepika is best known for movies like Om Shanti Om, Piku, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and more.
Deepika Padukone got her big break after working with ace music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya in his song, Naam Hai Tera in 2006. After noticing Deepika in the music video, filmmaker Farah Khan cast her as a female lead in Om Shanti Om (2007). And the rest is history. Deepika is one of the most prominent actresses in Hindi cinema who has many successful movies to her accolades with Singham Again being the latest one.
Deepika Padukone's Hits And Misses In 17 Years
Deepika Padukone has had six blockbusters (two all-time) including her debut film Om Shanti Om along with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Padmaavat, Pathaan, and Jawan. Interestingly, most of them co-starred Shah Rukh Khan.
She also gave several flops like Karthik Calling Karthik, Break Ke Baad, Aarakshan, Desi Boyz, Finding Fanny, and Chhapaak.
OM SHANTI OM
Helmed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om featured Deepika Padukone in dual roles. She played Shanti Priya and Sandy in the debut film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The 2007 romantic fantasy movie was a blockbuster.
KARTHIK CALLING KARTHIK
Released in 2010, Karthik Calling Karthik starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role as Karthik Narayan. Deepika Padukone played his love interest, Shonali Mukherjee. The psychological thriller emerged as a flop at the box office.
COCKTAIL
Homi Adajania's 2012 film, Cocktail starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. Deepika was cast as Veronica in the movie for which she is praised till date. It was a hit.
SINGHAM AGAIN
Led by Ajay Devgn, Singham Again hit the screens on Diwali 2024 (November 1). Deepika Padukone played a crucial role of DCP Shakti Shetty in the cop actioner. It has secured a semi-hit title.
|Movies
|Verdict
|Om Shanti Om
|Blockbuster
|Bachna Ae Haseeno
|Semi Hit
|Chandni Chowk To China
|Disaster
|Love Aaj Kal
|Hit
|Karthik Calling Karthik
|Flop
|Housefull
|Hit
|Lafangey Parindey
|Below Average
|Break Ke Baad
|Flop
|Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey
|Disaster
|Aarakshan
|Flop
|Desi Boyz
|Flop
|Cocktail
|Hit
|Race 2
|Semi Hit
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Blockbuster
|Chennai Express
|Blockbuster
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram - Leela
|Hit
|Finding Fanny
|Flop
|Happy New Year
|Super Hit
|Piku - Motion Se Hi Emotion
|Hit
|Tamasha
|Flop
|Bajirao Mastani
|Hit
|
XXX: Return of Xander Cage
|Flop (India)/Hit (Worldwide)
|Padmaavat
|Blockbuster
|Chhapaak
|Flop
|83
|Disaster
|Pathaan
|All-time Blockbuster
|Jawan
|All-time Blockbuster
|Fighter
|Average
|Kalki 2898 AD
|Super Hit
|Singham Again
|Semi-Hit
Which movie of Deepika Padukone did you enjoy watching in theaters?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
