Box Office: Before Kesari Chapter 2's arrival; revisiting the last theatrical respective releases of Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday

With Kesari Chapter 2, Dharma Productions is bringing the 'untold story' of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair who fought a courtroom battle against the British empire. Starring Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday, the upcoming film will arrive in cinemas on April 18, 2025. While there is some time for its release, let's remember the theatrical performances of their last respective releases.

Revisiting Last Theatrical Releases Of Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday Respectively

AKSHAY KUMAR- SKY FORCE

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Sky Force alongside debutante Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. Released on January 24, 2025, the film was jointly helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. In the aerial actioner, Akshay played the role of Wing Commander KO Ahuja.

Based on India's first airstrike at the Sarghoda airbase of Pakistan, Sky Force earned a lifetime business of Rs 109 crore net in India.

ANANYA PANDAY- DREAM GIRL 2

Ananya Panday has worked in several OTT projects in recent times including CTRL, Call Me Bae, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, but her last theatrical release arrived in 2023. Titled as Dream Girl 2, the film was headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana.

In the comedy drama, Ananya played the role of his on-screen love interest, Advocote Pari Srivastava. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie earned in the vicinity of Rs 100 crore while emerging a hit at the box office.

Actors Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Akshay Kumar Sky Force (2025) Rs 109 crore Awaited Ananya Panday Dream Girl 2 (2023) Rs 100 crore Hit

Akshay Kumar has three more movies lined up for this year including Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome To The Jungle. After Kesari Chapter 2, Ananya Panday has another movie with Dharma Productions titled as Chaand Mera Dil.

A Brief About Kesari: Chapter 2

Coming back to Kesari Chapter 2, the film is a spiritual sequel to Kesari which was released in 2019. Inspired from real life incidents, the upcoming movie marks an adaptation from a book namely The Case That Shook The Empire. Also starring R Madhavan, Dharma Productions' project is set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwallah Bagh massacre.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question