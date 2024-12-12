Ananya Panday admits being ‘scared’ when she got her 1st period; reveals what her mom and dadi did after that

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has come a long way in her career and continues to rise. Known for her acting, fashion sense, and candidness about important topics, she recently shared her experience of getting her first period. She revealed how scared she felt and recalled the supportive gesture of her mom, Bhavana Pandey, and grandmother, who gave her gifts to celebrate the moment.

In an interview with News18, Ananya Panday reflects on how the lack of open discussions about menstruation at home and school contributes to the stigma. As the older sibling, she remembers not having much conversation about it when she got her period, especially since some of her classmates had already experienced it but kept it a secret.

She said, “When I got my first period, I remember being in school and I didn’t understand what had happened to me because no one had spoken to me about it. When I went home, I was very scared because I thought something was wrong with me and that I had hurt myself.”

However, the Chand Mera Dil actress credits her mother, Bhavana Pandey, for helping her overcome the shame. She shared that her mom and grandmother treated it as a moment of celebration, gifting her and removing the stigma.

“My mum and my dadi gave me gifts and they told me that this is a moment to celebrate,” she said. She believes this positive approach should be the norm for everyone.

Ananya also opens up about the difficulties women actors face during their periods, especially when shooting outdoors without proper bathroom facilities. Reflecting on her early days in acting, she shared how a friend once asked if she still worked during her period.

The actress explained that, often, there's no choice but to continue. Some days, she feels fine and barely notices her period, while on other days, the lack of access to restrooms and having to wear specific outfits makes the experience much harder.

Ananya Panday highlights the importance of open communication when faced with such challenges on set. She stresses that shame should never be a barrier and encourages women to speak up.

She believes that addressing the issue directly with the director or crew, especially when needing a clean washroom, can make a big difference. In her experience, asking for what you need has always led to a solution, even if it causes discomfort for some.

Ananya emphasizes the importance of educational institutions raising awareness about menstruation. She notes that over time, her school introduced a health subject that educated both boys and girls about periods and the changes women go through.

She believes that this kind of education should be included in the curriculum, ensuring that both home and school provide the right information. The actress also highlights how things changed when her sister experienced her period, as she was already informed about the menstrual cycle.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is all set for some exciting releases, starting with Chand Mera Dil, a Dharma Productions film where she stars alongside Lakshya.

She also features in an untitled Dharma movie with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, which chronicles the life of C. Sankaran Nair. This much-anticipated film is slated for a March 14, 2025 release.

