Box Office: Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy crosses USD 100M despite no US theatrical run

Universal and Working Title’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy has hit a milestone that calls for celebration. After domestically releasing directly on Peacock, the film has crossed the USD 100 million mark at the international box office. With Wednesday’s earnings included, the romantic comedy has amassed USD 101.3 million worldwide, continuing its successful theatrical run in 76 territories. The film is still to roll out in key markets like Japan (April 11) and Korea (April 16), suggesting further growth in its collections.

Directed by Michael Morris, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy follows the titular character, played by Renée Zellweger, as she navigates single parenthood following the demise of Mark Darcy, played in previous films by Colin Firth. Alongside Zellweger, the movie brings back Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver and introduces Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, with whom Bridget sparks romantic connections. Mind you, the latter two men are younger than our heroine, bringing fresh dynamics to the beloved franchise.

Advertisement

The film’s box office performance has already outpaced the international lifetime gross of Ticket to Paradise, making it Working Title’s highest-grossing film post-pandemic. In the UK and Ireland, Mad About the Boy remains a box office champion, maintaining its No. 1 position and contributing USD 47.6 million to its aforementioned global haul. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Love Actually, solidifying itself as the fourth most successful Working Title film of all time and the third highest-grossing rom-com in UK box office history.

Other than the UK, the film has found massive reception in key markets, including Australia (USD 8M) and the Netherlands (USD 4.5M), since its Valentine’s Day debut. Germany joined the list with a No. 1 opening this past weekend.

Advertisement

Alongside Zellweger, Grant, Ejiofor, and Woodall, the film features returning cast members Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, James Callis, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, and Emma Thompson. The screenplay is penned by Helen Fielding, the author of the book series that inspired the film and its three predecessors, in cooperation with Dan Mazer and Abi Morgan. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Jo Wallett serve as producers, while StudioCanal and Miramax co-financed the film, ensuring its global reach.

Have you watched the film in theaters yet? How does the Bridget Jones franchise impress you overall? Do let us know!