Box Office hype ignites as Ram Charan’s birthday special PEDDI poster drops

Global Star Ram Charan turns 40 today, and what better way to celebrate than with a jaw-dropping reveal from his upcoming film? Over the years, the superstar has stunned audiences with his versatility. Whether it was as the fearless warrior Bhairava in Magadheera, the charming lover in Orange, the dedicated cop in Dhruva, or the rugged deaf mechanic Chittibabu in Rangasthalam. And, of course, who can forget his powerhouse performance as the Indian Imperial Police officer Rama Raju inthe magnum opus RRR? And here comes an interesting update now.

On this milestone birthday, the team of RC16 which co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Raj Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana finally unveiled the film’s title. The movie, a sports drama set in vintage times, is titled Peddi. Along with the name drop, team released a striking first-look poster that is already setting the internet on fire.

The monochrome image features Ram Charan in an intense avatar, sporting long curled hair, a full beard, and lighting a hand-rolled cigarette (beedi) with multiple matchsticks. But what truly stands out in the poster is the bold addition of a nose ring, a first for Ram Charan. It added to the rawness and mass appeal of the look. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi promises to be a high-energy sports drama with a unique edge.

With 30% of the shoot reportedly completed, expectations are soaring on this sports drama. Given that director Buchi Babu Sana’s debut film, Uppena, grossed over ₹100 crore, and Ram Charan’s Game Changer pulled in ₹178 crore gross collection despite mixed reviews, the expectations are soaring sky-high for this new film. Fans are already speculating that Peddi could be a box office monster, possibly even touching the ₹100 crore mark, if it clicks in Hindi arena as well. With none other than Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman scoring the music, surely a chartbuster music album will ensure the film enough buzz across the nation.

Advertisement

One thing is certain, Ram Charan’s Peddi is shaping up to be an electrifying spectacle and the box office better brace itself. While the official release date remains under wraps, early reports are indicating that the film might hit cinemas late this year or early next year.