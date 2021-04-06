Telugu Film Industry Fights COVID with hat-trick of blockbusters; Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab set to be 4th

With eight successful films, Uppena, Jathi Ratnalu, Krack, Solo Brathuke So Better, Naandhi, Red, 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela and Zombie Reddy, Telugu industry is back on track. Detailed report.

The Indian Film Industry has been limping ever since the coronavirus storm has takeover the nation in March 2020. The Tamil film industry got some respite in January with the blockbuster success of Master, but it has been a dull run at the box-office in Tamil Nadu ever since then. While multiple producers came ahead to release their film, none of them succeeded at the ticket window. Some positive news did come in last week with the release of Karthi starrer Sulthan, however, even that film is far off from being a blockbuster that’s needed to revive the industry and start the cycle again.

With Bollywood, it has been a literal no show with no hit films since the release of Tanhaji in January 2020. And given the on-ground scenario at present, it seems that the wait for hit will continue for at-least two more months. Bollywood is bleeding, worst hit among every film industry by the pandemic. It’s the lack of intent in the 3 months – January, February and March – coupled with the rising covid cases by end of March that has put Bollywood in this disastrous state. In the midst of this mess, it’s the Telugu industry that has risen from the phoenix and emerged victorious against the invisible virus.

In-fact, it’s the only film industry in India that’s standing on it’s feet at present, and closest to the pre-pandemic business. Over the last 4 months, from December till April, the Telugu industry has seen the release of 8 successful films, of which 3 were blockbusters, 3 proved to clean hits and 2 went on to be successful venture by crossing the breakeven point. It’s Ravi Teja’s Krack which emerged the first blockbuster of Indian cinema in the midst of pandemic, whereas Sai Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better was the first clean hit of Indian cinema. The industry didn’t stop after the two commercial successes. The follow up was Uppena, which emerged a massive blockbuster, despite being a launch pad of Panja Tej and Krithi Shetty. Naandhi and 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela are two other clean hits of Telugu industry over the last four months whereas Red and Zombie Reddy just about managed to break even by emerging moderately successful ventures. In-fact, the business level as also the flow of releases in Telugu Film Industry is near about close to what it was in the pre-covid days.

The relatively low budget film, Naveen Polishetty comedy, Jathi Ratnalu, was another surprise from the Telugu industry proving to be a mega blockbuster at the box-office. It was a hat-trick of blockbuster in the state each month – Krack in January, Uppena in February and Jathi Ratnalu in March – and now, the industry is all gearing up for blockbuster number 4 in April with the Pawan Kalyan fronted Vakeel Saab. The film is carrying terrific pre-release hype, more so because, it marks the comeback of POWER STAR after 3 long years to the big screen. It’s expected to set new records at the box-office upon it’s release this Friday, by recording the biggest start by a margin in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the midst of pandemic.

Verdict and Share Chart of Telugu Industry (December – April)

Uppena – Blockbuster – 48 crore Jathi Ratnali – Blockbuster – 33 crore Krack – Blockbuster – 32 crore Solo Brathuke So Better – 12 crore 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela – Hit – 7 crore Naandhi – Hit – 5 crore Red – Success – 19 crore Zombie Reddy – Success – 6 crore

​Stay tuned for exclusive number crunching analsysis of Vakeel Saab, only on Pinkvilla.

