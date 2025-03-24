Janhvi Kapoor reviews Netflix series Adolescence; Karan Johar calls it ‘wake up loud call to parents’

Adolescence premiered on Netflix on March 13, 2025. The crime drama series has received immense appreciation. Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina also showered it with praise. Now, Janhvi Kapoor has reviewed the show, and Karan Johar called it a ‘wake up call’ to the parents.

Today, March 24, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and revealed her thoughts on Adolescence. Sharing a poster of the series, the actress said, “Brutal and heart wrenching.”

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s story!

Karan Johar also shared his review of Adolescence and expressed how it is a lesson in parenting. In his Instagram post, he said, “To be a parent... I have always known that raising a child is as much a blessing as it is an arduous responsibility.” The filmmaker mentioned how no book or podcast can prepare a person to be the best version of themselves as a parent. He emphasized the importance of being the best version of yourself.

Explaining how children mirror their parents’ actions, Karan stated, “What you say, how you say it, what you feel and how you express it… your habits, your behaviour, your ideologies, your politics… EVERYTHING is eventually going to rub off on your child.”

Coming to the Netflix series, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director shared, “Adolescence is a wake-up loud call to parents who are raising children in times of social media... I grew up on conversations they speak in emojis… I grew up on books they scroll reels.. I grew up on self discovery they are surrounded by comparisons… the pandemic is NOW! We just don’t see it.”

Check out Karan Johar’s post!

Karan Johar expressed that he had been impacted by the series more than anything he had watched recently. He continued, “The gaze of perceived masculinity... The impact of bullying... the turning a blind eye to child habits and patterns... this 4 episode mini series is a blasterclass for Parents.”

KJo also mentioned that the four long shots moved him as a filmmaker but broke him as a parent. Talking about raising his kids, Yash and Roohi, he expressed his gratitude to the show for building his awareness. He stated, “This is more than a series; it’s a forever lesson.” He concluded his note by thanking the creators and Netflix.