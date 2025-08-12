General Hospital August 11 Episode Recap: Cody Blurts Out About His Intentions of Dating Ava

The new episode of General Hospital begins with Dante meeting up with Leisl at Laura’s office, where he threatens to dig up every warrant in her name and put her behind jail bars. Laura intervenes and reveals that the only reason Leisl was in her office was so that they could see if she could put Rocco’s needs before hers.

Leisl contradicts Laura’s statements and reveals that her ideas for Rocco were different, knowing exactly what is best for her grandson. She also goes on to say that she and Rocco have already bonded, and if Laura, or Dante, or Lulu would come inbetween, they would let them know they are their enemies.

Leisl also throws a fact in Laura’s face that Lulu hadn’t been a good mother to Rocco, infuriating the latter. Dante returns back into the office, speaking with Leisl in a stern voice. He lets her know that if she could not respect the rules made by his parents, she would have no place in his life. However, things quickly cool down, and Leisl lets herself out.

Tracy warns Cody about dating Ava

At the Metro Pool Court, Cody, all dressed up, bumps into Tracy, who is surprised to see the former donning a suit. As the two catch up, Cody blurts out that he is on a date with Ava. The statement takes Tracy by shock, who then goes on to warn the latter by revealing that the lady might get him killed, considering that she has been to jail. Tracy states that Ava could either mug him, shoot him, get him blown up in a car, or run him down with one.

Following the warnings, Cody confesses to Tracy that he wasn’t in love with Ava but was going out with her for money. Upon asking Cody admitted that he was getting paid to keep Ava distracted. Tracy did not approve of Cody’s action and went on to explain to him that he was a good friend and he was not liable to sell himself so cheaply.

Soon after Tracy left, Ava arrived for her date with Cody. However, the latter were affected by Tracy’s talks and bailed out of their plans. Ava confirmed that they would meet another time and leaned in to kiss Cody.

After Cody leaves, Ava meets with Nina and talks about being attracted to the gentleman. While excited, Nina also asks Ava to be careful with Cody; though he could be sloppy with his actions, every relationship has its own complexities. Ava clarifies that she is not in a relationship with Cody, and they are just having fun and enjoying each other’s company.

Alexis and Molly’s plans against Drew

Alexis goes up to Molly, who is writing in her book at the coffeehouse, and reminds her of Drew moving up to D.C. with the Scout. Molly tells her that it would look strategic if they did not go with their antagonist strategies about the situation. Alexis asks Molly to research about the procedure that would allow a grandparent to get the custody of a minor. While Molly opposed, Alexis was determined to go ahead with the legalities.

The duo sat together to make a list of loopholes that they could use against Drew in the court. Molly yet again reminded the latter of the reality. In Scout’s situation, Drew has 100% interest, and even with the strongest evidence, the ladies would not be able to prove that they could provide the best for Scout.

