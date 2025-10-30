Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues rock-steady run, nets Rs 3 crore on 2nd Wednesday

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat remained rock-steady on its second Wednesday. The movie collected Rs. 3 crore today, dropping by 10 per cent over its first Monday. The running total of the movie reached Rs. 52.75 crore net in India. It is expected to hold well further as well as the youth audience is driving the business post the Diwali holiday period.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the romantic drama should aim for a good jump ahead on the coming weekend as there is no significant release, barring the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic and a couple of Shah Rukh Khan movies. The movie has seen acceptance by the audience, courtesy to its viral music tracks and engaging promotional assets. The hangover of Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) also fuelled its business to some extent.

Based on how strong weekdays have held, the film should now be targeting a finish of Rs. 85-90 crore. However, Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) and Saiyaara also held extremely well on weekdays and then drastically slowed down quickly. There is a possibility of that happening here as well with the film catering to the same audience. In that scenario, the expected total for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat would be around Rs. 75 crore, which is again an insane figure for such a small budget movie.

The movie has already emerged as a clean Hit venture and the highest-grossing movie of Harshavardhan Rane's career. It is to be seen how well it holds in the coming few weeks. Since there is no significant release until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, it has a good scope to continue its promising run in cinemas.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.25 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 52.75 cr.

