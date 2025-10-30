Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma becomes his 5th film to enter Rs 100 crore club, nets Rs. 3.50 crore on 2nd Wednesday

Thamma is looking to collect around Rs. 3.50 crore to Rs. 3.75 crore on its second Wednesday. The vampire comedy drama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has hit the Rs. 100 crore mark. The Buy-One-Get-One offer was activated on Wednesday, which helped it record a good hold at the box office. It became the 5th film of Ayushmann Khurrana to enter the Rs. 100 crore club. Previously, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, and Dream Girl 2 achieved this feat.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the latest outing of Maddock's horror-comedy universe needs to show strong trends ahead to sail through a successful theatrical run. The movie should aim for a good jump in the second weekend, as there is no significant release, except a couple of re-releases, with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic being a major one. A couple of other movies which are making their way to cinemas include Dil Se, Devdas, Om Shanti Om, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Main Hoon Na, Chennai Express, and Jawan. These movies are returning to the cinemas as part of the Shah Rukh Khan film festival, to celebrate the birthday week of King Khan.

Having said that, these films will not have much impact on Thamma. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has a clean run until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 release on November 14. If it manages to capitalize on the long free run, the movie will cross the lifetime earnings of Stree, which did Rs. 124 crore net back in 2018.

Seeing the current trends, the vampire-comedy has the potential to make a sum of Rs. 140 crore or so in its entire theatrical run in Hindi, depending on how it performs further with BOGO offers. The numbers are fine for the cast and cost involved, but for the IP value involved and festival release, it needed to be better.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 18.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.50 cr. Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.25 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.50-3.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 99.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi starrer is an AVERAGE grosser, concludes run at Rs 167 crore globally