Box Office: Raid 2 shows encouraging signs on 2nd Saturday despite national concerns; Why is it still a wait and watch for upcoming releases?

Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and others is doing very well at the box office, The movie netted close to Rs 95 crore in its extended first week, held well on 2nd Friday and is now showing a very encouraging growth on 2nd Saturday, despite national tensions. There was a higher than normal drop for Raid 2 on Wednesday but since then, it has been steady going for the film, with collections infact increasing on Thursday; a rare phenomenon.

As we speak, the collections of Raid 2 have gone past the Rs 100 crore number and the lifetime collections for the film look to be in the vicinity of Rs 135-150 crore net. These numbers are more or less on expected lines, 10 percent give or take. Bhool Chuk Maaf, which was set to release on 9th May, was shifted to digital in a decision made in haste by the film's producers. The benefit due to lessened competiton for Raid 2 was negated by national tensions. From what it looks, things are still very unclear as far as the movies go. Movie campaigns are being pushed back since the attention is completely on national issues and movies are one of the last priorities for the commoners.

Even if the issues are solved before the announced release date of films like Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par, it doesn't make logical sense to release them on that very date because the promotional campaign will be incomplete. A film's promotional campaign is very important and no half measures should be taken. The most important part of a film is to create awareness and if a film fails to create the right level of awareness, it affects the film's prospects in ways one can't imagine.

The postponement of films come at a cost but sometimes, these losses have to be beared by stakeholders for the greater good of their film. Few things are not in our control and that should be respected. We await more news on the release date of big films scheduled in June, 2025.

